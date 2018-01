01-10-2018 | 05:09 PM

Author: Law360

Calif. Gov. Proposes $600M More For Courts In 2018

California courts may get as much as $4.2 billion in 2018 — $600 million more than a year earlier — according to Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget proposal Wednesday that also addresses issues like climate change, crumbling infrastructure, health care and potential responses to the Trump administration’s new tax law.