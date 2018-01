01-10-2018 | 07:09 AM

Author: Law360

Will Ratepayers Or Shareholders Pay For California Fires?

Northern California homeowners recently filed suit against PG&E Corporation, blaming its power lines for sparking wildfires that have destroyed more than 5,000 homes. If plaintiffs prove that the utility took shortcuts that placed profits over safety, victims’ compensation should come from the company's profits, not from ratepayers, say Mike Danko of Danko Meredith and Caroline Corbitt of Gibbs Law Group.