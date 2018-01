01-11-2018 | 06:53 AM

Author: Law360

Hotel Malware Attack Raises Unusual Insurance Questions

A Florida district court is poised to decide several interesting questions in St. Paul v. Rosen, offering policyholders guidance on the extent to which traditional insurance policies can protect them from data breaches and on whether policyholders' corporate affiliates can look to their policies for protection, say Jan Larson and Alex Langlinais of Jenner & Block LLP.