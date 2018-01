01-19-2018 | 08:03 AM

Author: Law360

How The Cybersecurity Legal Landscape Changed In 2017

Over the last year, the existential risk posed by cyberattacks and data security vulnerabilities has become one of the top concerns for boards of directors, management, government agencies and the public. 2017 was punctuated by a series of headline-grabbing breaches, fast-moving regulatory developments around the globe, and record-breaking settlements by companies, say attorneys with Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.