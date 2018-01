01-22-2018 | 06:06 AM

Author: Law360

Clashing Marijuana Laws Create Insurer Anxiety

The dichotomy between federal and state marijuana laws challenges courts to evaluate the validity of contracts, including insurance policies. While only a handful of such cases were litigated last year, insurers and marijuana businesses alike are anxious to see how courts will deal with certain claims expected to surface. Some of the latest case law comes from Arizona and Michigan, says Hernán Cipriotti of Zelle LLP.