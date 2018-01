01-23-2018 | 06:43 AM

Author: Law360

FRC Fines Auditing Firm £700K For Quindell Misconduct

The Financial Reporting Council said on Tuesday that it has fined a U.K. auditing firm £700,000 ($981,000) and reprimanded it for misconduct when working on the accounts of U.K. insurance and technology provider Watchstone Group PLC, formerly known as Quindell.