01-25-2017 | 06:01 PM

Author: Law360

Canada's AltaGas To Buy DC Utility In $6.4B All-Cash Deal

AltaGas Ltd. said Wednesday it would buy Washington, D.C., utility WGL Holdings Inc. in a $6.4 billion deal that will move the Calgary energy infrastructure giant's U.S. operations to the mid-Atlantic region and give both companies a presence in Canada ...read more