01-27-2017 | 05:16 PM

Author: Law360

Viacom Unhooked From TM Row Over 'Bubble Guppies' Merch

A Michigan federal judge on Friday released Viacom from a case in which it faced allegations that promotional merchandise for its “Bubble Guppies” cartoon on Nickelodeon infringed trademarks owned by a children’s clothing company. ...read more