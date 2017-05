05-04-2017 | 02:33 AM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: SocGen Pays €963M To Settle Libya Fund Bribery Claims

Societe Generale SA announced Thursday that it has agreed to pay Libya’s sovereign wealth fund €963 million ($1.1 billion) to settle the fund’s longstanding claims that it lost more than $2 billion as a result of bank bribes paid to ensure ...read more