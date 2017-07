07-27-2017 | 10:26 AM

Author: Law360

KKR Nabs South Korea's LS Group's Auto Assets For $943M

KKR said Thursday it will nab certain South Korea-based LS Group automotive assets for 1.05 trillion South Korean won ($943.4 million), an investment that follows the private equity firm’s recent bet on a Japanese auto parts company and comes amid a particularly ...read more