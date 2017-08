08-02-2017 | 05:10 PM

Author: Law360

DynCorp, Northrop FCA Suit Is Precise Enough, Court Told

A former DynCorp employee urged a D.C. federal judge Wednesday to maintain his suit accusing the company and Northrop Grumman of False Claims Act violations on a counternarcotics support contract in Afghanistan, arguing he doesn’t yet need to specify ...read more