01-13-2017 | 04:03 PM

Author: Law360

Chile's SQM To Pay More Than $30M For FCPA Violations

Chilean-based chemical and mining company Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA has agreed to pay more than $30 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by funneling more than $15 million to Chilean ...read more