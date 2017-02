02-23-2017 | 06:22 PM

Author: Law360

Bio-Rad Agrees To $3.5M Fees In Ex-GC Firing Case

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. on Thursday agreed to pay $3.5 million in attorneys’ fees and costs to the team that represented former general counsel Sanford Wadler in his $8 million jury win in a retaliation suit arising from whistleblowing on potential ...read more