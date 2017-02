02-06-2017 | 05:12 PM

Author: Law360

Jury Awards Bio-Rad’s Ex-GC $8M For Retaliatory Firing

A California federal jury found Monday that Bio-Rad violated whistleblower protections under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act when it fired its general counsel for reporting Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations, awarding the attorney $2.96 million in back wages ...read more