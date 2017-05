05-15-2017 | 07:16 PM

Author: Law360

HP, Plaintiffs Spar In 9th Circ. Over $11B Autonomy Purchase

The Ninth Circuit heard two appeals Monday of suits stemming from Hewlett-Packard Co.'s failure to disclose problems with its $11 billion purchase of Autonomy Corp., seeking to revive an ERISA suit brought by HP's retirement plan and objecting ...read more