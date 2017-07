07-21-2017 | 06:11 PM

Author: Law360

Trump Nominates 6 More For US Atty Spots In 5 States

President Donald Trump tapped six U.S. attorneys for regions of Wyoming, South Dakota, Georgia, Tennessee and Alaska Friday and his choices included litigators who have worked for Alston & Bird LLP and King & Spalding LLP, according to a statement ...read more