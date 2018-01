01-26-2018 | 07:00 PM

Author: Law360

Law360's Pro Say: The Decline And Fall Of Sedgwick LLP

On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team does a post mortem on the fall of BigLaw fixture Sedgwick LLP, discusses a Starbucks case that may give landlords a legal roadmap to stop store closures, explains a case barring a strip club ...read more