Executive Order Challenge

On February 9, 2017, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit denied the United States Government’s emergency motion for a stay pending appeal of a federal district court’s temporary restraining order (TRO) enjoining enforcement of Executive Order 13769, "Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States," which among things, suspends for 90 days the entry into the United States of aliens from seven countries: Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

In its per curiam opinion, the court concluded that the States of Washington and Minnesota have standing to sue on the basis that they have alleged harms to their proprietary interests traceable to the Executive Order. The States allege the teaching and research missions of their public universities are harmed by the Executive Order's effect on their faculty and students who are nationals of the seven affected countries. The States’ injuries would be redressed if they could get the injunctive relief they ask for.

While mindful that deference to the political branches is particularly appropriate with respect to national security and foreign affairs, the court held that the Executive Order is reviewable, noting that federal courts routinely review the constitutionality of—and even invalidate—actions taken by the executive to promote national security and have done so even in times of conflict.

With regard to the States’ Fifth Amendment due process claims, the court determined that the Government failed to establish that it will likely succeed on the merits at this preliminary stage of the litigation. It declined to limit the scope of the TRO to lawful permanent residents. There might be persons covered by the TRO who do not have viable due process claims, but the Government's proposed revision of the Executive Order would leave out at least some who do. The court also declined to limit the geographic scope of the TRO.

The court noted that the States’ religious discrimination claims raise serious allegations and present significant constitutional questions, but reserved consideration of these claims until the merits of the appeal have been fully briefed.

In finding that the Government did not show that a stay of the TRO is necessary to avoid irreparable injury, the court noted that the Government pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the seven countries named in the Executive Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States. By contrast, the States offered ample evidence that if the TRO were reinstated even temporarily, it would substantially injure the States and the other parties interested in the proceeding.

Finally, in evaluating the need for a stay, the court also considered the public interest generally. While the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of the President to enact policies, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom of discrimination. In the court’s view, these public interests do not justify a stay.

Lexis subscribers can access the opinion at: Washington v. Trump, 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 2369 (9th Cir. Wash. Feb. 9, 2017)





