Nominal Damages Not Sufficient in Facebook Defamation Suit

An appellate court in Ohio determined that a man whose ex-girlfriend defamed him on Facebook did not receive fair compensation when he was only awarded $600 in damages, as the evidence was not competent and sufficient to support the trial court’s finding that the defamatory statements were only viewed by residents of Sandusky County, Ohio.

The defamation included false statements that the man was "hooked on porn [and] watches dirty movies with teenage girls" and mainly arose from the parties’ custody battle. The appellate court sent the case back to the trial court to re-examine the damage awards, noting that it would defy reality to conclude that a post on a social networking internet site such as Facebook was in any way limited in its geographic reach.

Lexis subscribers can access the opinion at: Forinash v. Weber, 2017-Ohio-1076 (Ohio Ct. App., Sandusky County Mar. 24, 2017)





