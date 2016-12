12-21-2016 | 04:44 PM

Author: Law360

Arnstein & Lehr Avoid DQ Bid As Brothers Clash In RICO Suit

An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday denied a motion to disqualify the law firm of Arnstein & Lehr LLP in a cash-lending store owner's suit against his brother for allegedly siphoning business away from their jointly owned companies into the brother's ...read more