03-17-2017 | 04:23 PM

Author: Law360

11th Circ. Sides With Allstate Over Mostly Unpaid $11M Award

The Eleventh Circuit affirmed a victory for Allstate in bad-faith litigation seeking to recover most of an $11 million judgment stemming from a car accident, saying Friday that a lower court didn’t abuse its discretion by rejecting the jury instructions ...read more