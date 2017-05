05-17-2017 | 05:40 PM

Author: Law360

Gas Trusts Take Landfill Gas Tax Credit Case To D.C. Circ.

A pair of gas trusts appealed to the D.C. Circuit to overturn a Tax Court ruling that they are not entitled to tax credits for landfill gas sales, arguing in a brief filed Tuesday that the court had applied the wrong standard in determining they had not ...read more