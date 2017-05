05-18-2017 | 09:15 AM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: 4 Automakers Pay $553M To Exit Takata Air Bag MDL

Automakers Toyota, Subaru, Mazda and BMW have agreed to pay a combined $553 million to settle allegations in pending multidistrict litigation over dangerously defective Takata Corp. air bags, the plaintiffs announced Thursday. ...read more