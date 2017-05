05-18-2017 | 03:29 PM

Author: Law360

High Court Backs Uber’s Arbitration Bid, 2nd Circ. Told

Uber asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to heed a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that purportedly reinforces the ride-hailing company's arguments that class allegations of Uber and its drivers colluding to raise prices belong in arbitration. ...read more