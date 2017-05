05-22-2017 | 07:42 PM

Author: Law360

Class Calls AutoZone Parts Case 'Simple' Enough For Cert.

A putative class of AutoZone consumers suing over the sale of 40,000 allegedly defective and dangerous timing-chain tensioners for Chrysler V-6 engines hit back at the retailer and its supplier on Friday, accusing AutoZone and parts manufacturer S.A. ...read more