High Court Plavix Ruling To Shrink, Scatter Mass Torts

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that almost 600 non-Californians can’t pursue claims in that state alleging that they were harmed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s blood thinner Plavix will likely reshape national mass tort litigation ...read more