06-26-2017 | 07:26 PM

Author: Law360

Schock Rips DOJ, Urges Toss Of 'Defective' Indictment

The U.S. Department of Justice overstepped its bounds while investigating ex-U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock, the Peoria Republican told an Illinois federal judge on Friday, urging the court to dismiss the "defective" 24-count indictment laid against ...read more