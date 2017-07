07-26-2017 | 04:47 PM

Author: Law360

Alsup Says DQ’ing MoFo Not Necessary In Uber-Waymo Row

U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Wednesday that he opposed disqualifying Morrison & Foerster LLP from representing Uber Technologies Inc. in its trade secret fight with Alphabet unit Waymo, even though the law firm is “a character in the ...read more