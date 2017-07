07-26-2017 | 06:55 PM

Author: Law360

Ticket Co. 'Insider' Ripped For Payout Bid Amid Ponzi Claims

The U.S. trustee and several unsecured creditors of defunct ticket reseller and suspected Ponzi scheme vehicle National Events Holdings LLC objected to a bid by the company’s minority owner to pocket proceeds from the sale of NEH’s remaining ...read more