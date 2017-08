08-02-2017 | 07:12 AM

Author: Law360

Has Amgen Already Won Its BPCIA Dispute With Sandoz?

The U.S. Supreme Court determined that Sandoz “violated” the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act by failing to disclose its confidential information to Amgen. On remand, it would appear that the Federal Circuit may well rule that Amgen’s claim ...read more