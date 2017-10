10-02-2017 | 06:13 PM

Author: Law360

Justices Let $3M Pelvic Mesh Verdict Against Ethicon Stand

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon’s bid to overturn a Fourth Circuit decision upholding a $3.27 million jury verdict in a bellwether trial over the company's allegedly harmful pelvic mesh, declining ...read more