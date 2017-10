10-04-2017 | 04:26 PM

Author: Law360

HCA Hospitals To Pay $8.6M Over Ambulance Co. Kickbacks

Four Houston-area hospitals affiliated with HCA Holdings Inc. will pay $8.6 million to settle False Claims Act suits accusing them of accepting kickbacks from ambulance companies in exchange for referrals of Medicare and Medicaid patients, the U.S. Department ...read more