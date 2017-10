10-23-2017 | 06:06 PM

Author: Law360

Ex-Katten Atty Was Shkreli's Right-Hand Man, Jury Hears

An FBI agent on Monday presented emails between Martin Shkreli and former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Evan Greebel at the attorney's Brooklyn federal conspiracy trial depicting Greebel as the pharma bro's right-hand man, replete with a ...read more