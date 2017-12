12-27-2017 | 05:14 PM

Author: Law360

BREAKING: Ex-Katten Attorney Convicted Of Aiding Shkreli Fraud

Former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP corporate attorney Evan Greebel on Wednesday was convicted of conspiracy by a New York federal jury, after he was accused of aiding controversial former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to drain Retrophin Inc.'s ...read more