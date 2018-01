01-12-2018 | 05:43 PM

Author: Law360

Fed. Circ. Junks Exmark's $24M Lawn Mower Patent Trial Win

The Federal Circuit on Friday tossed Exmark’s $24 million trial win on claims that Briggs & Stratton infringed its lawn mower patent, finding both that Exmark failed to connect its proposed royalty rate with the actual facts of the case and ...read more