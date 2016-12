12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - California Federal Judge Adopts Insurer's Interpretation Of Elimination Period

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on Dec. 19 determined that a disability claimant's brief return to part-time work does not extend the end of the plan's elimination period for benefits because the claimant's attempt to work in a part-time capacity only bolsters the conclusion that the claimant was still disabled when he returned to part-time work (Marlon Montoya v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., No. 14-2740, N.D. Calif.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175208).