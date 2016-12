12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Faulty Work Exclusion Bars Insured's Claim For Scratched Windows, Federal Judge Says

BALTIMORE - An insurance policy's faulty workmanship exclusion applies to preclude coverage for an insured's claim for replacing scratched windows, a Maryland federal judge ruled Dec. 20, finding that the ensuing loss provision does not reach the claimed damage (James McHugh Construction Co. v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, No. 16-1099, D. Md.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 176112).