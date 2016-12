12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer: Arguments Made By Reinsurer Regarding Jurisdiction Are Invalid

SAN FRANCISCO - An insurer argued in a federal court in California on Dec. 20 that its reinsurer's "first-to-file" argument is invalid because the reinsurer did not raise that defense in a previous motion to dismiss the insurer's breach of contract suit (The American Insurance Co. v. R&Q Reinsurance Co., No. 16-3044, N.D. Calif.).