12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Allows 3rd Party To Amend Counterclaim In Interpleader Action

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Over the objections of an insurer, a federal judge in Pennsylvania on Dec. 20 granted a third party's motion to amend her counterclaim against another third party in an interpleader action, ruling that amendment will be allowed because the amendment will be used only to clarify claims already made and not to add new material (MONY Life Insurance Co. v. Carol Snyder, f/k/a Carol Eckert, and Pamela Eckert, No. 15-2109, M.D. Pa.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175414).