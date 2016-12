12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds No Additional Coverage For Insured's Damage From Rainstorm

BATON ROUGE, La. - There is no additional coverage, beyond the $10,000 that has already been paid to an insured, for alleged damage following a rainstorm, a Louisiana federal judge held Dec. 20, also finding that an insurance agent was not an agent of the insurer and therefore had no power to bind the insurer to pay for the repairs (Bible World Christian Center v. Colony Insurance Co., No. 15-397, M.D. La.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175766).