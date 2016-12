12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Magistrate Judge: No Bad Faith Claim Without Showing Of Breach Of Contract

MIAMI - An insured cannot bring claims against its insurer for bad faith until it has first shown that the insurer breached the terms of its insurance policy with the insured, a federal magistrate judge in Florida ruled Dec. 19 in granting the insurer's motion to abate the insurer's bad faith claims (Katchmore Luhrs LLC v. Allianz Global & Corporate Specialty, No. 15-23420, S.D. Fla.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175004).