12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 6th Circuit Panel: Insureds Lack Sufficient Injury To Claim Insurer Shirked ERISA Duties

CINCINNATI - A Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on Dec. 21 affirmed an Ohio federal judge's ruling that hypothetical situations lack the necessary concrete injury required to pursue claims that an insurer shirked its obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) (Daniel Soehnlen, et al. v. Fleet Owners Insurance Fund, et al., No. 16-3124, 6th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 22914).