12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Defendants In USC 403(b) Plan Class Action File Motion To Dismiss Or Compel Arbitration

LOS ANGELES - The defendants in a putative class action alleging that the University of Southern California's (USC) 403(b) retirement plans charged excessive fees moved Dec. 19 in California federal court for an order compelling individual, nonclass arbitration and dismissal or, in the alternative, staying all proceedings pending the resolution of arbitration (Allen L. Munro, et al. v. University of Southern California, et al., No. 2:16-cv-06191, C.D. Calif.).