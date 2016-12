12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Excludes Testimony In Breach Of Contract Suit Over Supply Of Crude Oil

HOUSTON - In a breach of contract lawsuit, a Texas federal judge on Dec. 20 excluded in part testimony from both parties involved in a dispute over an agreement for the supply of crude oil (Musket Corp. v. Suncor Energy [U.S.A.] Marketing Inc., No. 15-100, S.D. Texas; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 175601).