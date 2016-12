12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Twitter Must Identify User Who Sent Seizure-Inducing Tweet To Writer

DALLAS - A journalist who suffered an epileptic seizure after receiving a tweet from an anonymous poster containing a strobe image was granted leave by a Texas judge on Dec. 19 to depose a representative of Twitter Inc. to obtain identifying information about the Doe poster for the purpose of pursuing legal action against him or her (In re: Petition of Kurt Eichenwald Requesting Pre-suit Deposition under Rule 202, No. DC-16-16077, Texas Dist., Dallas Co.).