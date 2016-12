12-22-2016 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Improperly Granted Judgment, Rejected Amendment, Woman Claims In Appeal

MADISON, Wis. - A judge erred both in rejecting a motion to amend or add findings to a ruling and in the original order granting judgment to an asbestos-insulation manufacturer after a bench trial, a woman claims in Dec. 19 filing with the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Gary Souja, et al. v. Owens-Illinois Inc., No. 16-4177, 7th Cir.).