12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Chevron: Photos Should Not Be Admitted Into Evidence In Oil Rig Explosion Case

SAN FRANCISCO - Chevron Corp., which is being sued by Nigerian residents who contend that they have been injured as a result of an oil rig explosion, on Dec. 20 filed a brief in California federal court, arguing that the plaintiffs' motion to add photographs into evidence and file them under seal should be denied because they have not shown good cause to supplement the record (Natto Iyela Gbarabe v. Chevron Corporation, No. 14-173, N.D. Calif.).