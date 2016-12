12-22-2016 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Flint, Mich., Residents: Agency Director Admitted Violations In Lead Water Crisis

DETROIT - Michigan residents who have sued Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and other state officials for the lead-contaminated drinking water crisis in Flint, Mich., filed a brief on Dec. 21, arguing that the former director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) "cannot seek refuge behind a shield of immunity" (Luke Waid, et al. v. Gov. Richard D. Snyder, et al., No. 16-10444, E.D. Mich.).