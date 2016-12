12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 4th Circuit Finds No Evidence To Support FDCPA Claims Against Ocwen

RICHMOND, Va. - The Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Dec. 20 affirmed the grant of summary judgment to a loan-servicing company, finding that a borrower failed to submit sufficient evidence to create a genuine issue of material fact to support his claims related to the alleged improper reporting of his debt (Thomas W. Lovegrove v. Ocwen Home Loans Servicing LLC, No. 15-2158, 4th Cir.; 2016 U.S. App. LEXIS 22640).