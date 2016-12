12-23-2016 | 14:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Magistrate Recommends Dismissal Of Foreclosure-Related Claims Against Loan Servicer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - After finding no evidence to support a borrower's claims for wrongful foreclosure and violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), a California federal magistrate judge on Dec. 22 recommended that his claims against a loan servicer be dismissed without leave to amend (Timothy Mulgrew Jr. v. Green Tree Servicing LLC, et al., No. 2:14cv2998, E.D. Calif.; 2016 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 177715).